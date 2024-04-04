Near Protocol price has broken above two critical roadblocks over the past year. After the first breakout, which happened around December, the AI crypto coin retested the blockade as part of a confirmation of the breakout. Ondo (ONDO) price continues to show weakness, aligning with broader market sentiment as altcoins take their cues from Bitcoin (BTC). The altcoin has managed to trade within a range, clinging to a crucial level as it repelled further to the downside.

Near Protocol price poised for a strong rally if history rhymes

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FXStreetNews / 🏆 14. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Near Protocol price poised for a strong rally if history rhymesNear Protocol (NEAR) price has broken above two critical roadblocks over the past year.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Ondo price could soar to $1 if ONDO retakes this support-resistanceOndo (ONDO) price continues to show weakness, aligning with broader market sentiment as altcoins take their cues from Bitcoin (BTC).

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Finds support near 1.3500 as Oil price edge downThe USD/CAD pair discovers a temporary support near the psychological support of 1.3500 in the European session on Monday.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Former ‘Price is Right’ Producer shares protocol for contestants so excited they ‘pee their pants’Former 'The Price is Right' producer Mike Richards revealed that the game show as a plan in place if a contestant gets so excited to play they need the bathroom.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Former Price is Right Producer Reveals Protocol for When Excited Contestants Accidentally 'Pee Their Pants'A former 'Price is Right' producer tells PEOPLE some of the show's behind-the-scenes secrets, including how they have protocols in place in case contestants pee their pants

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

Coinbase share price rallies 9% as bitcoin price bounces off $70,000The Coinbase share price has increased by over 9% in the past 24 hours, now trading above $278 per share, according to TradingView data.

Source: TheBlock__ - 🏆 464. / 53 Read more »