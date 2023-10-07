The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

On the day Kansas inducted Tony Sands, the school’s second all-time leading rusher, into the ring of honor, Neal passed four players to move into ninth on the all-time list as the Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) rushed for 399 yards.

UCF (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) welcomed back starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who missed three games with an undisclosed leg injury. He was just 3-of-7 for 33 yards. Backup Timmy McClain was 12-of-15 for 136 yards and two scores. headtopics.com

Kansas was without its starting quarterback, Jalon Daniels, for the second straight week and third time this season. Daniels, the preseason Big 12 offensive player of the year, missed the game with a back injury. Backup Jason Bean was 8-of-12 for 91 yards.Trey Benson runs for 200 yards, 2 TDs to help No.

The Knights finally reached the end zone on a four-play, 75-yard drive in the third quarter. McClain hit Alec Holler with a 13-yard touchdown pass. The 2-point conversion failed. Kansas responded with a 75-yard drive to stretch the lead to 37-8. Dylan McDuffie punched in from the 1-yard line. The extra point attempt was botched and UCF returned it 91 yards for 2 points. headtopics.com

UCF cut it to 37-15 with a touchdown by RJ Harvey. Hishaw’s second touchdown gave the Jayhawks a 44-15 lead. UCF’s final touchdown was a 23-yard pass from McClain to Randy Pittman. Kansas got a 25-yard Seth Keller field goal on its first drive. Bean found Lawrence Arnold for a 5-yard touchdown pass on the third play of the second quarter to put Kansas up 10-0. Hishaw extended the lead with a 3-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter and Trevor Wilson returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown and a 24-0 lead.

UCF Knights vs Kansas Jayhawks - October 07, 2023Kansas, winners of 8 of their last 10, hosts UCF in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

Giants’ Brian Daboll on ‘very remorseful’ Evan Neal: ‘We’re moving on’Get the latest New York Giants news, blogs and rumors. Find schedule, scores, photos, and join fan forum at NJ.com.

Giants OL Evan Neal apologizes after rant criticizing fans as 'fair-weather,' 'sheep'Evan Neal apologized for his comments ripping Giants fans on Wednesday, but Craig Carton thinks the damage is already done.

Offensive tackle Evan Neal apologizes to Giants fans for lashing out at them after being booedSecond-year right tackle Evan Neal apologized to New York Giants fans on Thursday for calling them fair-weathered because they booed his performance Monday night. Neal said on Thursday he was wrong for lashing out. He blamed his own frustrations with how he is playing for his comments. He also said he used a bad choice of words saying those who criticized him probably flipped hot dogs and hamburgers for a living. The No. 7 overall pick in the draft also apologized to his teammates for being a distraction in a season the Giants have failed to live up to expectations.

Giants lineman Evan Neal apologizes again for ripping 'fair-weather' Giants fans after loss to SeahawksNew York Giants offensive lineman Evan Neal apologized again on Thursday after he slammed Giants fans earlier this week following their rough start to the season.

Brian Daboll - Giants moving on from Evan Neal's 'poor comments' - ESPNGiants coach Brian Daboll says he spoke with offensive lineman Evan Neal about his 'poor comments' directed at fans and that the team is 'moving on.'