NCIS' Original Gibbs Actor Plan Would've Completely Changed The Show's 20-Year History

Harmon had some serious competition. Co-creators Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill found a way to differentiate NCIS from its peers by making the team focus on crimes involving the United States Navy and the United States Marine Corps and their families.
As with many long-running shows, it has gone through several cast reshuffles, with many cast exits over the years including Sasha Alexander's Caitlin Todd, who left after season 2, Michael Weatherly's Anthony DiNozzo, who exited the series at the end of season 13, and Pauley Perretter's Abby Sciuto, who stayed on until season 15. Despite their departures, however, NCIS continued to thrive because Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs remained the team's undisputable leader.
Related: Would Michael Weatherly's NCIS Return Be Better Than Mark Harmon's? How Gibbs Would Be Different If Harrison Ford Had Been Cast In NCIS Technically, NCIS is an ensemble series, with the show's title pertaining to the team that handles the highly-specialized cases.
Detroit Lions Will Not ‘Force Feed’ Jahmyr GibbsDan Campbell discusses Jahmyr Gibbs’ role in the offense.