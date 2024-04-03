NCAA Women's Basketball Final Four Court Revealed at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The NCAA Women's Basketball Final Four is just days away and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse has installed the specially designed court. The center court logo features a guitar pick-inspired Final Four logo, vintage concert poster-like baselines, and the Destination Cleveland tourism logo.

The court was created in Michigan and transported to Cleveland. South Carolina and North Carolina State have already secured their spots in the Final Four.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KENS5 / 🏆 608. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WATCH: Crews install wrap for NCAA Women's Final Four in ClevelandIan Cross is the Digital Executive Producer at News 5 Cleveland.

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

Your kids can join in the Women's NCAA Final Four tournament celebrations for freeReporter at News 5 Cleveland

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

How you can help make the Women's NCAA Final Four a success for ClevelandAnchor at News 5 Cleveland

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

The women's NCAA Final Four is set after Iowa wins its rematch against LSUCaitlin Clark, the all-time NCAA Division 1 basketball scoring leader, led the Iowa Hawkeyes to victory Monday night, scoring 41 of the team's 94 points in their rematch against LSU.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »

Iowa Hawkeyes reach Final Four in NCAA Women's Basketball TournamentHead coach Lisa Bluder leads the Iowa Hawkeyes to the Final Four of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament for the second year in a row. After defeating LSU in the Elite Eight, Bluder discusses her team's preparation for the next round.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

UConn defeats USC to secure Final Four spot in NCAA Women's Basketball TournamentNo. 3-seed UConn defeats top-seeded Southern California 80-73 to secure a spot in the Final Four of the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament. UConn returns to the Final Four after a 14-year streak was snapped in 2023. USC was seeking its first Final Four berth since 1986.

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »