NCAA Bracket Projections: Purdue, Michigan State Among 9 Big Ten Teams in Field

The first NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket projections were revealed Tuesday by ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi, who has nine Big Ten teams getting in next March. Whether any of them can break the conference’s 23-year drought since Michigan State became the last national champion in 2000 is a question that won’t be answered for another four-plus months, but Lunardi’s best bet was once again Purdue, whom he rated the top overall seed over Kansas, the current No. 1 team in the AP poll.

Since we all know what Purdue does every March, that seemingly makes Michigan State the Big Ten’s best hope again. Please hold your applause. The Spartans were in Chicago on Tuesday, playing No. 9 Duke in the first game of the State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center, while Kansas defeated No. 17 Kentucky 89-84 in the nightcap of the annual meeting of the blue blood programs. Michigan State wound up with a 74-65 loss in the tournament opener, looking like anything but a tournament-caliber tea

