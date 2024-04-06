NC State Wolfpack to face Purdue Boilermakers in Final Four clash

Oddsmakers are expecting NC State's Cinderella run to come to an end on Saturday night vs. Purdue , but our college basketball betting picks expect D.J. Horne and the Wolfpack to give the Boilermakers all they can handle. The Final Four tips off tonight with a clash between the No. 11 seed NC State Wolfpack and the No. 1 seed Purdue Boilermakers . The Boilermakers were the No.

1 seed in the Midwest and have been near the top of the college basketball rankings all season, so it's no surprise to see them here. However, the No. 11 seeded Wolfpack are the Cinderella team in the Zach Edey to edge Tennessee 73-67 in the Elite Eight. Edey had 40 points and went 13-for-21 from the field in that contest but the rest of the team shot just 34.4% from the floor. were considered a bubble team before snatching an automatic bid by winning the ACC Tournamen

