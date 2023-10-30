NBX 2023 Berlin: The Forefront of Web3 Innovation in Europe Returns

, is thrilled to announce its return to Berlin on December 4-5th, 2023. Celebrated as a grand convergence of pioneers, investors, regulators, and innovators, NBX is once again set to highlight the realm of tech-driven networking and learning in the European Web3 landscape.

In a unique twist to its venue, NBX has reserved the entire CineStar Cubix at Alexanderplatz. A nod to its successful execution in Warsaw, the cinematic experience promises attendees an immersive dive into the world of blockchain, a feature that no other crypto event currently offers.

The expo garners robust local backing from Berlin such as CV Labs, Berlin Partner, Berchain, and Crypto Girls Club. Furthermore, its networking mobile app offers a premium networking experience, complete with AI-driven matchmaking, enabling over 1800+ bespoke meetings, fostering invaluable connections and partnerships. headtopics.com

Startups are in for a treat with two dedicated zones: the Startup Demo Zone and the Web3 Gaming Zone. The latter is a collaboration with the Blockchain Game Alliance. The expo’s Pitch Arena also offers startups a golden opportunity to impress and secure investments, with stalwarts like Robby Yung from Animoca and Miko Matsumura from gumiCryptos in attendance.

Media partners for NBX 2023 include industry giants like Cointelegraph, BeInCrypto, and CryptoNews, further enhancing its visibility.

