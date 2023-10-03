NBP could make the difference between EUR/PLN drifting back up to 4.70 or having a go below 4.5850

A choppy day lies ahead for the Zloty with the National Bank of Poland (NBP) deciding on interest rates. Economists at Société Générale analyze PLNThe consensus is a 25 bps cut, but our EM team believes 50 bps is possible.

The drop in annual CPI to 8.2% creates leeway to cut again, but the size of today’s cut and the bank’s statement could make the difference between EUR/PLN drifting back up towards 4.70 or having a go below 4.5850 (200-DMA).Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

EUR/USD is recovering ground to near 1.0500 in the European session. The pair extends the rebound, as the US Dollar pulls back alongside the US Treasury bond yields ahead of the top-tier US ADP jobs data and the ISM Services PMI.

