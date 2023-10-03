NBP could make the difference between EUR/PLN drifting back up to 4.70 or having a go below 4.5850

A choppy day lies ahead for the Zloty with the National Bank of Poland (NBP) deciding on interest rates. Economists at Société Générale analyze PLNThe consensus is a 25 bps cut, but our EM team believes 50 bps is possible.
The drop in annual CPI to 8.2% creates leeway to cut again, but the size of today’s cut and the bank’s statement could make the difference between EUR/PLN drifting back up towards 4.70 or having a go below 4.5850 (200-DMA).Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.
