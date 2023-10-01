NBC’s Mike Tirico botches N.J. geography badly during Chiefs-Jets — and Twitter fries him for it

Kevin Manahan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

Tirico, early in the broadcast, told America that MetLife Stadium was “10 miles from Rutgers.” The main campus for Rutgers, the state university and Big Ten school, is in New Brunswick and Piscataway — roughly 35 miles from MetLife Stadium. You should visit sometime. It’s where they played the first college football game in history — pretty famous place. It’s where

Look, it’s bad enough that when CBS or ABC or NBC or ESPN — or any of the networks — roll into New Jersey to broadcast a sports event, they call us “New York” and flash shots of the Empire State Building.Jets game against the Kansas City Chiefs, he wouldn’t have fumbled something he should know: How far it is from East Rutherford to where the hottest football team north of Exit 4 plays. (Psst! That’s 4-1 Rutgers, by the way.)

Hey, Mike: It’s not even 10 miles as your NBC corporate helicopter flies — unless you and your crack research team did this:

famous athletes like Paul Robeson and Sue Wicks and Phil Sellers and Carli Lloyd

“Tirico saying Rutgers is 10 miles from MetLife might be the biggest lie ever told.”

“Mike Tirico just said Rutgers is “10 miles from the Meadowlands.” I don’t know much. But that’s one of that things I know. Broadcasters don’t understand New Jersey geography. At all.”

“Tirico thinks Rutgers is only 10 miles from MetLife, that’s cute.”

“Someone forgot to give Mike Tirico a New Jersey geography lesson. Rutgers is very much not about 10 miles from MetLife, and unless you travel at super speed, it takes far more than an hour to go from East Rutherford to Vineland.”

“Can someone tell Mike Tirico that Rutgers is slightly more than “10 miles” from MetLife Stadium? They have a research team. I ask them to please do their jobs.”

