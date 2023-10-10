NBArank 2023-24 - 10 players that could vault into next year's rankings - ESPN

Inevitably, there is substantial turnover in the top 100 from year to year. Not counting the three rookies on the list (, who missed all of last season due to injury), 13 players have moved from out of 2022's NBArank onto this year's list.

Some players simply should have been on this year's list but weren't voted in by the panel of ESPN NBA analysts. Others were on the list a year ago but fell out in what might have been an overreaction to their play, like Lopez a year ago. And by far the largest group is rising young players such as Reaves and Wagner whose development moves them into the top 100.

As the second-highest ranked player in 2022 (No. 69) to fall off the list, Dinwiddie didn't age out like the only player ahead of him, 37-year-old' run to the conference finals. Nonetheless, he was as effective as ever last season and has a chance to reprove his value with a full season in Brooklyn. headtopics.com

Like Murray, Smith looked too good for summer league in Las Vegas, scoring a combined 67 points over the last three halves he played for the Rockets while also filling out the stat sheet as. Like Ivey, Smith is poised for dramatic improvement after a slow start to his NBA career.

