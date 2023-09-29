NBA suspends former Spurs guard Joshua Primo for 4 games for exposing himself to women

The NBA has suspended former San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo four games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league

League investigators found that Primo engaged in inappropriate behavior by exposing himself to women. Primo insists his conduct was not intentional, the league said, and investigators found no evidence that he engaged in any misconduct apart from the brief exposures.does not conform to league standards and warrants discipline.Primo, a 20-year-old Canadian who spent one college season at Alabama, has not played in the NBA since the Spurs terminated his contract last October. The Spurs chose him with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 draft.

