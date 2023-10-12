NBA superstar LeBron James calls Hamas attacks on Israel ‘tragic and unacceptable’

“The devastation in Israel is tragic and unacceptable. The murder and violence against innocent people by Hamas is terrorism,” James and Carter said. “The SpringHill Company family sends our deepest condolences to Israel and the Jewish community,” added the statement, referring to the Emmy Award-winning studio team, founded by James and Carter.

The gunmen killed more than 1,200 people, wounding thousands more in a coordinated rampage through farms and communities where they also took as many as 150 hostages. Israel has stepped up its offensive in Gaza after the attacks. At least 1,200 people have since been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, including hundreds of women and children.

