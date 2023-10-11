NBA pushing '82-game' mindset to players ahead of regular season

Stephen A. Smith explains why the Pelicans should rest Zion so he can be healthy for the regular season. (1:21)

"I think it was a given conclusion that the data showed that you had to rest players a certain amount and that justified guys sitting out," said Dumars."We've gotten more data, and it just doesn't show that resting, sitting guys out, correlates with lack of injuries or fatigue or anything like that.

The NBA's new"player participation policy," which ties players winning the league's top individual awards - including winning MVP - to playing at least 65 games, includes a fine system for teams that intentionally rest players without any injury issues. headtopics.com

"That's part of it," Dumars said."It's never really one thing with any of this type of stuff. All of this matters ... the reaction to the fans, players, your broadcast partners. Absolutely, that's a part of it. To pretend that it isn't would just be dishonest.

Throughout the hour-long, wide-ranging call, Dumars returned time and again to the same theme: that the league is pushing to get all of its stakeholders, from the players to executives to coaches, and the overall franchises, on the same page so that the regular season product matters, and needs to be treated with more intensity and effort than it has in previous seasons. headtopics.com

"The competition committee has signed off on this. The Players Association has signed, they have agreed that this is an 82-game league, and everyone should expect to play 82 games. We've discussed this with everybody over the last several months, and everybody agrees that we have to embrace who we are.

Read more:

espn »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Brandon Miller comes off the bench in his first NBA preseason gameGet breaking news on Alabama high school, college and professional sports, including the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers. Find scores, stats, photos, videos and join the forum discussions at al.com.

NBA general managers pick Knicks to finish fifth in Eastern ConferenceIn an annual survey of general managers, the Knicks were picked to finish fifth in the Eastern Conference — right where they ended up a season ago.

Preseason isn’t making the Jazz’s guard choices easier — in fact, there’s more uncertainty now than everSalt Lake Tribune coverage of the Utah Jazz and the NBA.

2023-2024 Fantasy Basketball: Three guards you should fade in drafts this NBA seasonFantasy basketball draft prep season is in full effect, with the NBA season just two weeks away. At this point in the preseason, you're likely making a list of players to target or fade when it's your turn to draft. To help you avoid potential missteps, this week I'll break down some of the players I'm fading by position — starting with none other than guards.

2023-2024 Fantasy Basketball: Three guards you should fade in drafts this NBA seasonFantasy basketball draft prep season is in full effect, with the NBA season just two weeks away. At this point in the preseason, you're likely making a list of players to target or fade when it's your turn to draft. To help you avoid potential missteps, this week I'll break down some of the players I'm fading by position — starting with none other than guards.

NBA GM Survey Takeaways: Celtics Seen as Biggest Threat to Jokic, NuggetsDenver and the Boston Celtics are co-favorites to win the Finals this season, according to the survey. Both teams received 33 percent of the vote.