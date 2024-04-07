NBA Player Prop Picks for Sunday's Games

It's a packed slate and we've got NBA player prop picks from early afternoon to late evening for your betting palate. RJ Barrett's return to the Raptors rotation has helped, and he will play up to his reputation as the club's finisher vs. Washington.Today features a jam-packed NBA slate as the league prepares to step aside for Monday's men's March Madness Finals. That means there were 13 games to choose from as 26 of the Association’s 30 teams are in action.

I’ve gone through all thefor Sunday, April 7 feature RJ Barrett attacking on the break and Jabari Smith Jr. and Terry Rozier stroking it from downtown.While Quickley runs the offense, RJ is the team’s play finisher, particularly in transition. RJ is among the very best in the NBA at attacking in the open court as only Giannis Antetokounmpo and De'Aaron Fox finish plays in transition more frequently. Ironically, among the best times to score in transition is immediately following an opponent's transition possession. Transition attacks often lead to poor floor balance and four-on-three scenarios. RJ is always aggressive in attacking the rim if the opposing big isn’t diligent about getting back. That’s why the Washington Wizards allow the second most points per 100 possessions in transition and are one of the most frequent teams to score in transition themselves. Missed shots at the rim usually become fast breaks, but Barrett and the Raptors even run hard on make

NBA Player Prop Picks Sunday Games RJ Barrett Washington Wizards

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Covers / 🏆 341. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Best NBA Player Props Today: Middleton Makes You Money on SundayBest NBA player props for March 24. NBA player prop projections, odds, and best bets today, including point props, rebound props, and more.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Best NBA Player Props Today: Garland Stays Busy Against CharlotteBest NBA player props for March 25. NBA player prop projections, odds, and best bets today, including point props, rebound props, and more.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Best NBA Player Props Today: Suggs' Scoring Surge Continues for MagicBest NBA player props for March 23. NBA player prop projections, odds, and best bets today, including point props, rebound props, and more.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Best NBA Player Props Today: Helping HandsBest NBA player props for March 22. NBA player prop projections, odds, and best bets today, including point props, rebound props, and more.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Best NBA Player Props Today: DiVincenzo Delivers in DenverBest NBA player props for March 21. NBA player prop projections, odds, and best bets today, including point props, rebound props, and more.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Best NBA Player Props Today: Durant Trusts Teammates in Crucial Suns GameBest NBA player props for March 20. NBA player prop projections, odds, and best bets today, including point props, rebound props, and more.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »