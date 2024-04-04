NBA Hall of Famer David Robinson to be Inducted into Texas Business Hall of Fame

Following an NBA Hall of Fame career, Robinson co-founded the Admiral Capital Group and The Carver Academy. He is also a minority owner of the Spurs. The inductees are being honored by the Texas Business Hall of Fame Foundation, which was created in 1982 by a small group of Texans, to focus awareness on the positive achievements made by outstanding business leaders and for their contributions in business and community.

“The class of 2024 Inductees represent not only exceptional entrepreneurs but individuals who have leveraged their success to transform lives far outside the scope of their industries. Their servant leadership is the distinction of this award and what makes the honor so special -- the combination of transformational economic impact and the wanting to use that impact to make the world better,” said TBHF Chairman of the Board David Huntley

