NBA general managers pick Knicks to finish fifth in Eastern Conference

A few other Knicks highlights included coach Tom Thibodeau finishing tied for second-most votes (13 percent) with Taylor Jenkins of the Grizzlies as the coach with the best defensive schemes.Only one current Knicks player, Jalen Brunson, received votes in an individual category.
He was given votes for which player will make the best head coach one day and which player is the best leader.The Knicks were tied for fifth when it came to best home-court advantage.Additionally, Rokas Jokubaitis landed votes for the best international player not in the NBA.
The Knicks own the rights to the 22-year-old guard, who has been hesitant to leave Europe without a guaranteed spot in the rotation.Thibodeau didn’t play his stars, Brunson and Julius Randle, major minutes“It was just get your feet wet, get started,” Thibodeau said, specifically of Brunson. “Same thing with Julius. headtopics.com
Julius Randle, battling Jordan Walsh for a rebound, played 13 minutes in the Knicks’ 114-107 preseason win over the Celtics.Randle said his left ankle, coming off arthroscopic surgery in the offseason, felt fine. Conditioning didn’t seem to be an issue, either.“But you know Thibs,” Randle said jokingly. “We’ll be playing 35 minutes here pretty soon.