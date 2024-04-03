Navy says order for single Virginia-class submarine in 2025 meant to ease backlog

The Navy's decision to ask Congress for only a single Virginia-class fast-attack submarine in its fiscal year 2025 budget request wasn't some 'inside the Beltway' maneuver to trick Congress into securing enough funds to pay for a second sub, the service's comptroller said Wednesday. Assistant Navy Secretary Russell Rumbaugh said it was a 'real decision' that can be confirmed by the service's unfunded priority list.

Asking for one rather than two Virginia-class submarines is 'recognizing a fundamental reality' on the part of the Navy and the Defense Department, he said

