Navigating the Holidays with Challenging Family Members

The holidays are here, and while we all enjoy the cooler weather and cheerful decorations, many of us are also bracing ourselves for the prospect of meeting up with family members we don’t always see eye to eye with. In fact, this is quite common. It turns out that many people these days have had their fair share of family drama.

Reports show that at least 27 percent of Americans have distanced themselves from a family member, and nearly 40 percent have experienced family estrangement at some point (as reported by The New York Times). Now, while the holiday season is supposed to be all about joy, love, and togetherness, it can sometimes serve up a side of stress, anxiety, and worry, especially when dealing with those challenging family members and in-laws. So, what are the best ways to navigate these holidays when the people you’re spending them with may not all be your “loved” ones? “If you want to live an authentic, meaningful life, you need to master the art of disappointing and upsetting others, hurting feelings, and living with the reality that some people just won’t like yo





ModernMom » / 🏆 118. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Product-Led Growth Strategies: Navigating Change and Innovation in Challenging TimesProduct management is evolving, making growth marketing indispensable.

Source: hackernoon - 🏆 532. / 51 Read more »

Tristan Thompson: Navigating grief, family and basketballAfter a successful season for the Cavaliers that ended in heartbreak, the team went to work this offseason and added a few more key pieces to take this team to the next level.

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »

Tristan Thompson: Navigating Grief, Family and BasketballTristan Thompson: Navigating Grief, Family and Basketball

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »

Jeff Sessions challenging subpoena to testify in lawsuit over family separation policy at borderThe former U.S. attorney general and ex-Alabama senator cited precedent that courts can't compel cabinet officials to testify, among other arguments.

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »

How to Manage Holidays When a Family Member Has BPDEven in healthy families, setting reasonable expectations and boundaries at family events can be tough. For those with borderline personality disorder, it's extra hard.

Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »

5 Ways to Share and Preserve Family Photos for the Holidays with MylioSavoring and sharing cherished memories through photos with Mylio is a simple and meaningful way to connect with family during busy holidays.

Source: startelegram - 🏆 248. / 63 Read more »