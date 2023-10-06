Navigating the beginning of fantasy football's dreaded bye weeks

Every position takes a bit of a hit, but this week seems to be a tough spot for wide receivers, as the Chargers and Seahawks are loaded at the position, and it leaves us sifting through the bargain bin.

As you rummage through the waiver wideouts, you should first look to see if Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson is available. He was considered a waiver-wire darling this week after he found the end zone twice in garbage-time against the 49ers last week, but he still could be available in some of the shallower formats.

Though Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore seem to get all the attention, Wilson has seen the second-most snaps of any receiver on the team and has the second-highest target-share at the position.Brown and tight end Zach Ertz have seen stronger target-shares, but Wilson and quarterback Joshua Dobbs have forged an on-field rapport that appears ready to take off. headtopics.com

Highly touted out of SMU, Rice was a player many fantasy managers drafted late, but watching Patrick Mahomes spread the ball around during the first two weeks had many dropping the rookie in search of greener pastures. Over the past two weeks, Rice has seen his snap count rise to a 50 percent share, and he has seen 12 targets, second on the team only to Travis Kelce.

When you're looking to replace assets such as Keenan Allen or DK Metcalf, it is important to look at which receivers are on the rise. But keep a watchful eye on who is seeing a rise in both snaps and targets, as there are more assets on the way as the dreaded bye weeks continue.

