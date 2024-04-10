Navigating Gray-Area Decisions as a Manager

Imagine you’re a new manager, and one of your team members consistently underperforms. But there’s a catch: your struggling employee is a personal friend of your CEO. When performance review time rolls around, should you be honest and give them a low rating? says that hard and fast rules only go so far in these sorts of situations. Instead, managers must use their best judgement to find a solution. In this episode, he explains how to approach what he calls “gray-area decisions.

” First, gather as much information as you can, taking different perspectives into account. Then, consider the consequences of the different possible actions you can take, the values of your organization, and your own personal values

Managing Conflicts Dismissing Employees Managing People Managing Employees Tough Calls

