Navajo sheep herding at risk from climate change. Some young people push to maintain the tradition

Cody Manson, left, holds a sheep as Jay Begay, right, applies a castration band Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in the community of Rocky Ridge, Ariz., on the Navajo Nation. Climate change, permitting issues and diminishing interest among younger generations are leading to a singular reality: Navajo raising fewer sheep. (AP Photo/John Locher)– Whenever Amy Begaye's extended family butchered a sheep, she was given what she considered easy tasks — holding the legs and catching the blood with a bowl.

That way of life is in peril. Climate change, permitting issues and diminishing interest among younger generations are leading to a singular reality: Navajo raising fewer sheep. Keeping hundreds of sheep, of historically prized Churro and other breeds, used to be the norm for many families living on a vast reservation that straddles parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. But today some families have given up raising them all together.

Most afternoons these days, shaggy herding dogs encourage a flock of sheep to follow Jay Begay Sr. out to graze. The brassy tinkling of livestock bells rings out over a vast plain of dry grasses near the community of Rocky Ridge, Arizona, close to the border between Navajo and Hopi lands. Begay Sr. uses a walking stick to wind past pockets of yellow flowers, heavily trafficked anthills and the occasional prickly pear. headtopics.com

A mega drought across the Western U.S. has sucked moisture from the land, leaving cracks and barrenness in its wake. The next count of sheep isn't planned until 2024, but Navajo Department of Agriculture officials say the number is lower than the 200,000 counted in 2017. Adding to the problem is the long-standing issue of water scarcity on Navajo Nation, where roughly a third of people lack reliable access to clean water.

Like Begay Jr., Craig worries about climate change. He pays more for feed in the winter and must haul water from a filling station in Gallup, about an hour roundtrip. The windmill wells near his house functioned but had polluted water. For a long time they used them anyway, not knowing anything was wrong. It was clear, clean water, or so they thought. Now they know, and no longer use those wells. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: wjxt4 »

Navajo sheep herding at risk from climate change. Some young people push to maintain the traditionRaising sheep is a way of life for many people in Navajo Nation, but a host of factors threaten that livelihood Read more ⮕

Navajo sheep herding at risk from climate change. Some young people push to maintain the traditionRaising sheep is a way of life for many people in Navajo Nation, but a host of factors threaten that livelihood. Historic droughts have led many Navajo to reduce the size of their flocks, and grazing restrictions, development and a lack of interest from the next generation of shepherds all compound the problem. Read more ⮕

Israelis in Houston raising awareness for the more than 200 hostages kidnapped by HamasIt’s called The Red Balloon Campaign and over the last two and a half weeks, it’s gained traction all around the world including cities like Rome, Barcelona, Berlin, Athens, Sydney and Capetown. Read more ⮕

Plainfield gym raising money for breast cancer survivorsThe money goes to a gym bag filled for patients when they are diagnosed to help them regain their strength. Read more ⮕

WHO Chief Alarmed as Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza Faces Immediate Evacuation ThreatIsraeli forces order immediate evacuation of Gaza hospital, raising concerns for patient safety. Read more ⮕

The nation is watching Gov. Shapiro; he should lead on educational freedom in PennsylvaniaIf Shapiro aspires to break through on the national level, he had better recognize that everybody is keeping a close eye on what he does in Pennsylvania. Read more ⮕