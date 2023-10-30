Navajo sheep herding at risk from climate change. Some young people push to maintain the tradition

Cody Manson, left, holds a sheep as Jay Begay, right, applies a castration band Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in the community of Rocky Ridge, Ariz., on the Navajo Nation. Climate change, permitting issues and diminishing interest among younger generations are leading to a singular reality: Navajo raising fewer sheep. (AP Photo/John Locher)Cody Manson, left, holds a sheep as Jay Begay, right, applies a castration band Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in the community of Rocky Ridge, Ariz., on the Navajo Nation.

Miss Navajo Nation pageant contestant Amy Begaye, left, butchers a sheep with help from Kashlynn Benally during a sheep-butchering contest, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, on the Navajo Nation in Window Rock, Ariz. (AP Photo/John Locher)

That way of life is in peril. Climate change, permitting issues and diminishing interest among younger generations are leading to a singular reality: Navajo raising fewer sheep. Keeping hundreds of sheep, of historically prized Churro and other breeds, used to be the norm for many families living on a vast reservation that straddles parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. But today some families have given up raising them all together.

Most afternoons these days, shaggy herding dogs encourage a flock of sheep to follow Jay Begay Sr. out to graze. The brassy tinkling of livestock bells rings out over a vast plain of dry grasses near the community of Rocky Ridge, Arizona, close to the border between Navajo and Hopi lands. Begay Sr. uses a walking stick to wind past pockets of yellow flowers, heavily trafficked anthills and the occasional prickly pear.

A mega drought across the Western U.S. has sucked moisture from the land, leaving cracks and barrenness in its wake. The next count of sheep isn't planned until 2024, but Navajo Department of Agriculture officials say the number is lower than the 200,000 counted in 2017. Adding to the problem is the long-standing issue of water scarcity on Navajo Nation, where roughly a third of people lack reliable access to clean water.

