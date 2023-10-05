Nature versus X on The Golden Bachelor

In June 2021, Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment parted ways with Chris Harrison, the longtime host of The Bachelor. Harrison’s exit, following a four-month, will-he-or-won’t-he intrigue, was directly traceable to the veteran TV personality’s failure to condemn sufficiently a contestant who had once attended an Antebellum-themed sorority party.

Or an old one, anyway. Starring as the title figure of spinoff series The Golden Bachelor (Thursdays at 8 p.m.), 71-year-old Gerry Turner is precisely the wrong kind of man to please the Very Online liberals of Bachelor Nation. A retired restaurateur and widower from Mike Pence country, Turner has the aw-shucks mien of a corn farmer and the bronze complexion of a man who occasionally goes outside.

Like the flagship series, The Golden Bachelor begins with a parade of limousines. Ladies emerge one by one to greet their prospective beau and take a first crack at winning his heart. In my innocence, I assumed before watching that the new show’s brood of hens would eschew theatrics and conduct themselves with a measure of dignity. headtopics.com

The Bachelor has never been a study in restraint. Why should we expect the elderly to do better? Despite maintaining a facade of courtesy, the newest contestants behave mostly as the self-interested game-players they are, “borrowing” or “stealing” Gerry “for a minute” whenever another woman looks poised to rise in his affections.

Part of The Bachelor’s fun lies in guessing, in early episodes, which women are likely to do well. Unlike in, say, Survivor, where a castaway’s appearance has little to do with his fortunes, ABC’s reality show is an unapologetic ode to aesthetic discrimination. To be sure, no ugly women have made the cut, though one or two probably ought to sue their plastic surgeons. headtopics.com

This is not to say that our hero is likely to prove a cad. In fact, I defy anyone not to be moved by the story of Gerry’s first marriage, told in Polaroids and backed by a plaintive Cat Stevens. A man of obvious decency, Gerry may well take an open mind into the group dates and one-on-ones with which the series culls its herds. But the show’s regressiveness is essentially unalterable.

