‘Nature’s Ozempic’ Supplements: What You Need to Know

Weight loss with Ozempic or Wegovy can be effective, but expensive. Enter so-called GLP-1 supplements that have taken on the nickname “nature’s Ozempic .”One of the latest products on the market — Lemme GLP-1 Daily, from Kourtney Kardashian Barker's wellness brand — is advertised as helping to reduce hunger, decrease weight and increase levels of This active ingredient has gone through a rigorous approval process by the U.S.

The emerging supplements claim to promote natural production of the GLP-1 hormone, but they undergo far less testing than drugs, said Dr. Hans Schmidt, a bariatric surgeon in New Jersey. They're not vetted by the FDA and there's no evidence they work, he added. The Lemme brand said its GLP-1 Daily supplement is"formulated with clinically validated ingredients based on gold-standard human clinical studies that show increased GLP-1 levels, reduced hunger, and visceral fat loss," in a statement to TODAY.com.

The price difference between the prescription drugs and the supplements has some people eager to try the alternative products.

