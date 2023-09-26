Natural underwater dam could be option for Elgin's water dilemma

Under the Fox River’s murky current, there’s a landform called a “saddle” that could replace Elgin’s Kimball Street dam but engineers need to determine what it’s made of and if it could function as an underwater dam. U.S.

Army Corps of Engineers officials briefed residents at a meeting in Elgin last week on a draft study in which it was recommended that nine dams in the Fox River, including the one in Elgin, be removed for the health of the river and its inhabitants.Under the Fox River’s murky current, there’s a landform called a “saddle” that could replace Elgin’s Kimball Street dam, but engineers need to determine what it’s made of and if it could function as an underwater dam, officials said.

It’s one of the alternatives the city is exploring in the wake of the Army Corps of Engineers recommendation that the Elgin dam and nine others in the Fox River be removed to help restore the river’s natural flow and habitat.While city officials support the reasons behind the proposal, dam removal would lower the river level to less than 702 feet, making it impossible for Elgin to access the 20 million gallons it needs daily to meet the city’s water demand.

Read more:

chicagotribune »

Local scores for the Southland, Aurora, Elgin, Naperville and Lake CountyResults and highlights of high schools and local colleges from the Southland and Aurora, Elgin, Naperville and Lake County coverage areas.

Aurora-Elgin area football rankings and players of the weekBatavia and Geneva to meet. Sandwich and Aurora Christian return. St. Charles North’s Ethan Plumb and Batavia’s Charles Osborne are honored.

Natural Gas Futures: Further consolidation on the cardsConsidering advanced prints from CME Group for natural gas futures markets, open interest dropped for the second session in a row on Monday, this time

Watch Fox News Try -- And Fail -- To Get Sarah Huckabee Sanders To Endorse TrumpThe former Trump White House press secretary turned Arkansas governor tried every trick in the book to wiggle out of backing the former president in 2024.

| Michael Wolff’s ‘The Fall’ is a dishy look at the decline of Fox News“The Fall” is a no-holds-barred look at the powerful personalities at the top of Fox News

Expand

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials briefed residents at a meeting in Elgin last week on a draft study in which it was recommended that nine dams in the Fox River, including the one in Elgin, be removed for the health of the river and its inhabitants.Under the Fox River’s murky current, there’s a landform called a “saddle” that could replace Elgin’s Kimball Street dam, but engineers need to determine what it’s made of and if it could function as an underwater dam, officials said.

It’s one of the alternatives the city is exploring in the wake of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recommendation that the Elgin dam and nine others in the Fox River be removed to help restore the river’s natural flow and habitat.While city officials support the reasons behind the proposal, dam removal would lower the river level to less than 702 feet, making it impossible for Elgin to access the 20 million gallons it needs daily to meet the city’s water demand.

About 70% of the city’s water supply comes from the river; the rest is drawn from wells.A saddle is high land form under water that could serve as a type of “natural dam,” Elgin’s Director of Public Works Mike Pubentz said.

Located in the area of Lovell and Lincoln streets, the 706-foot depth there would be sufficient for the city’s water intake system to work, Water Director Nora Bertram said.

Whether it’s stable enough to function in that capacity or would need to be reinforced is something that consulting engineers hired by the city will determine. Work analyzing the site will begin later this fall or by the end of the year, Pubentz said.

Reinforcing the site for use as an underwater dam could cost between $2 million and $6 million, said Wade Moore, a senior hydraulic engineer for Stantec Consulting Services Inc., which has been hired to do a comprehensive review of Elgin’s waterworks system and create a river master plan.

There are other possible solutions to the city’s water problem if the dam is removed, including relocation of the water intake pump from the Riverside treatment plant to a spot across the river, where there is deeper water depth, or building a new treatment center, Moore said.

The former would cost $4 million, the latter $18.2 million, he said.

There is some support for buying Lake Michigan water, which would require a pipeline to be built to tap into the system already servicing other suburbs.

Because the Army Corps’ recommendation is not a mandate, Elgin also could opt out of the dam removal. But local and state environmental groups have voiced support for restoring the river and the dam a short distance away in Carpentersville already is scheduled to be demolished later this year.Gloria Casas is a freelance reporter for The Courier-News