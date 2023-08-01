Natural Remedies for Arthritis Pain Relief

This is the stuff that gives chili peppers their heat. When you put it on your skin, it blocks pain signals. Capsaicin comes in creams, gels, and patches. One study found that people who used capsaicin cream daily for a month (along with other arthritis medications) had their arthritis pain eased by 57%. Before trying it, dab a little on first to make sure you’re not allergic.

With a paraffin bath, you dip your hands or feet into melted wax that's heated to a safe temperature in a special machine. After it hardens, you wrap the area in a plastic sheet to trap in the heat. After about 20 minutes, you peel the wax off. Research shows that this may ease arthritis pain and stiffness for some people. Talk with your doctor or a physical therapist to see if it might help you. Over-the-counter pain patches have medicines that are taken in through your skin, like menthol and camphor. These ingredients made from plants can create cold or hot feelings, which may affect pain signal





