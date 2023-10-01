Natural Gas Futures: Scope for further correction

y 8K contracts. Volume, instead, dropped for the third straight session, this time by more than 2K contracts.prices rose to fresh monthly tops near the $3.00 mark before ending Friday’s session with modest losses. The move was amidst rising open interest and opens the door to further correction in the very near term. That said, the $3.00 region per MMBtu remains a tough barrier for natural gas bulls for the time being.

EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0600 ahead of PMIs, Powell

As D.C. weighs sexual harassment policy, data show scope of complaintsThe collection of complaints for the first time shows the breadth of alleged sexual misconduct experienced by D.C. employees.

U.S. stock futures rise after government shutdown avertedU.S. stock-index futures surged higher Sunday night, after Congress narrowly avoided a government shutdown on Saturday.

Gold Futures: Door open to further weaknessCME Group’s flash data for gold futures markets noted traders added around 5.6K contracts to their open interest positions after six consecutive daily

Crude Oil Futures: Rebound in the offing?Open interest in crude oil futures markets shrank for the second session in a row on Friday, this time by just 692 contracts according to preliminary

Dow futures jump more than 100 points after lawmakers avert government shutdown: Live updatesLegislators passed an 11th-hour deal to keep the government funded.

y 8K contracts. Volume, instead, dropped for the third straight session, this time by more than 2K contracts.prices rose to fresh monthly tops near the $3.00 mark before ending Friday's session with modest losses. The move was amidst rising open interest and opens the door to further correction in the very near term. That said, the $3.00 region per MMBtu remains a tough barrier for natural gas bulls for the time being.

EUR/USD is consolidating in a narrow range below 1.0600 in early Europe on Monday. The pair keeps its calm amid a steady US Dollar, higher US Treasury bond yields and a cautious mood. US ISM PMI and Powell's speech in focus. GBP/USD struggles to gain any meaningful traction, remains confined in a narrow band

GBP/USD struggles to gain any meaningful traction and oscillates in a narrow trading range. The risk-on impulse is seen undermining the safe-haven USD and lending support to the major. The divergent Fed-BoE policy outlook should keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the pair.

Gold: Will Fed Chair Jerome Powell rescue XAU/USD buyers?

Gold price is trading below $1,840, at its lowest level since March 10, setting off the final quarter of this year on a negative note. The USD is consolidating the previous rebound above the 106.00 level against its major peers, underpinned by a fresh upswing in the US Dollar.

Floki Inu Price Forecast: FLOKI sets stage for 30% rally

Floki Inu (FLOKI) price has triggered a quick but explosive uptrend in the last 24 hours. The uptrend has pushed the meme coin above a key hurdle and could assist FLOKI bulls in reversing the downtrend.

The week ahead - US Nonfarm Payrolls, Tesco and Wetherspoon results

We’ll get the latest US payrolls report for August this week. Having seen the Federal Reserve leave rates unchanged as expected at their recent September meeting the jury remains out as to whether we will see another rate hike at the next meeting in November.