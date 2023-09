Natural Gas Futures: Corrective move could be in the offing

Open interest in natural gas futures markets shrank for the fourth session in a row on Wednesday, this time by just 179 contracts according to prelimi prices gapped higher on Wednesday and reached multi-week highs around the $2.90 region. The sharp move, however, was on the back of shrinking open interest and volume and exposes a potential knee-jerk in the very near term.

In the meantime, there is a tough up-barrier around the $3.00 mark per MMBtu.Feed news

