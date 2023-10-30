NATO-Member Norway Decries Israel’s Response to Hamas Terrorist Attack as ‘Disproportionate’

Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store on Sunday decried Israel’s response to the terrorist attack by Hamas earlier this month as “disproportionate.”

Store, beginning his remarks, said Israel had suffered a “bestial terrorist attack” which Norway has repeatedly condemned while calling for Hamas to release hostages. Store then added At the same time, we have been completely clear to Israel that it must happen in line with the rules of the international law of war.

“Norway is asking for an immediate ceasefire,” Store said. “I am pleased that a large majority of the countries in the world have passed a resolution at the U.N. on ceasefire and the receiving of emergency aid. This cannot be allowed to continue.” headtopics.com

Erdogan spoke by phone to Pope Francis last week during which he condemned the “massacre” wrought by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the Hamas terror attack on October 7, as Breitbart News

