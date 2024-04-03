NATO Considers More Predictable Military Support for Ukraine

NATO is discussing a plan to provide more predictable military support to Ukraine in response to better armed Russian troops. The organization believes that support to Ukraine should be less dependent on short-term offers and more dependent on long-term commitments.

Ukraine has lowered the military conscription age to help replenish its ranks. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated that the situation in Ukraine is serious and that Russia is pushing to win the war.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NEWSMAX / 🏆 16. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ukraine Considers Ending Blacklist of Companies Funding Russian InvasionThe Ukrainian government is reportedly considering an end to its “International Sponsors of War” blacklist, which lists major companies that are passively funding the Russian invasion by continuing to do business in Russia because China and France strongly object to the naming and shaming of their corporations.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Marjorie Taylor Greene holds motion to vacate over Johnson’s head as he considers Ukraine aidSpeaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is planning to move forward with advancing some sort of Ukraine aid bill when the House returns to session next week.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Russian TV Alarmed by NATO Ally's Ukraine Plans: 'Not Funny Anymore'A Russian TV host voiced concern over French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion that NATO could send ground troops to Ukraine.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

NATO Ally Could Command 60,000 Strong Force in Ukraine: GeneralFrench President Emmanuel Macron has been advancing a debate on whether to send allied troops to the country.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Ukraine Closes In on 1.5M NATO Artillery Shell BoostFresh supplies of artillery ammunition are a priority for Kyiv as it attempts to fend off Russian advances in the east.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

NATO Ally Latvia Backs Macron’s Boots on the Ground in Ukraine CallsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »