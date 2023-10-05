NATO admiral floats 'form of conscription' to face Russia war threat

Western allies may need to enact “a form of conscription” to grow their militaries, a top NATO admiral suggested amid widening misgivings about Russia’s replacement of soldiers and equipment lost during the war in Ukraine.

“The question, how fast they reconstitute or revitalize, rebuild, and modernize — the simple answer would be, too fast,” Polish Gen. Rajmund Andrzejczak, chief of the general staff of Polish armed forces, said Wednesday during an appearance alongside Bauer. “I think it’s too fast. So, do not relax, anybody.

“If there is any pause in this aggression against Ukraine, if this war is frozen, then there will be a new critical moment: the year of 2028,” Zelensky said Thursday on the sidelines of a summit of European leaders in Spain. headtopics.com

“Russian force design in land warfare will likely include an attempt to reconstitute the Russian army over the next five years,” Center for Strategic and International Studies Senior Vice President Seth Jones wrote in a new study funded by the U.S. European Command’s Russia Strategic Initiative.

“It sounds brutal, but this is a war of attrition ... [and] Russia is any scale bigger than Ukraine and [is] possessing bigger potential in economy, in army, and also in the personnel,” Andrzejczak said. “So the question is not necessarily about the numbers of equipment, but about the timeline and synchronizing properly. headtopics.com

