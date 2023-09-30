Native Hawaiian neighborhood survived Maui fire. Lahaina locals praise its cultural significance

As hundreds of homes burned in Lahaina, the only community in West Maui reserved for Hawaiians emerged almost unscathed from the wildfire that killed at least 97 people. The ruins of a home destroyed by a deadly August wildfire lay outside the boundary of a Hawaiian homestead community in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
The Villages of Leiali’I, a Native Hawaiian neighborhood, lost only two out of 104 houses, even though many homes were destroyed in other parts of Lahaina. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)2 of 19A dust fence separates fire-ravaged homes from a mostly unscathed Hawaiian homestead in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. The Villages of Leiali’I, a Hawaiian neighborhood, lost only two out of 104 houses, even though many homes were destroyed in other parts of Lahaina during a deadly August wildfire. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)3 of 19A dust screen separates homes that burned during a deadly fire and a mostly unscathed Hawaiian homestead community in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. The Villages of Leiali’I, a Native Hawaiian neighborhood, lost only two out of 104 houses in a deadly August fire. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)4 of 19Alicia Kalepa reflects on her Hawaiian homestead community in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
