Native American Actor Cole Brings Plenty Found Dead

Cole Brings Plenty , the nephew of ' Yellowstone ' star Mo Brings Plenty, was found dead in a wooded area. The cause of death has not been released. Brings Plenty was previously charged with several crimes and had missed an audition for a film project.

