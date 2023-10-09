Nationals cut ties with four members of Dave Martinez’s coaching staff

Pitching coach Jim Hickey, talking with rookie Jake Irvin after a start last month,. was one of the coaches the Nationals decided to retain for 2024. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)The Washington Nationals informed four members of their coaching staff that their contracts will not be renewed, multiple people confirmed to The Washington Post.

Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. One coach will be back — pitching coach Jim Hickey was informed that he will return in the same role in 2024, multiple people confirmed. The futures of four other coaches remain uncertain: hitting coach Darnell Coles, run prevention coordinator Ricky Gutiérrez, catching & strategy coach Henry Blanco and bullpen coach Ricky Bones.

A Nationals spokeswoman declined to comment on the moves, citing a team policy not to publicly discuss personnel. The Athletic was the first to report the moves.Bogar had the longest tenure with the Nationals, joining the team ahead of the 2018 season as the team’s first base coach. Bogar, Hickey and Martinez were close from their days on Joe Maddon’s staff with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2008. headtopics.com

But perhaps the most significant decision is the retention of Hickey, allowing him to continue to lead a young pitching staff that the Nationals hope takes another step in its development next season, specifically young starters Josiah Gray, MacKenzie Gore and Jake Irvin. Cade Cavalli is expected to join the mix after missing this year following Tommy John surgery in March.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Red Sox fire pitching coach Dave Bush and third base coach Carlos FeblesThe Boston Red Sox have fired pitching coach Dave Bush and third base coach Carlos Febles as the ballclub tries to rebuild after a third last-place finish in four seasons. Bush had worked for the Red Sox since 2016, the last four as pitching coach. The Red Sox staff had a 4.52 ERA this season, 21st in the majors. Febles joined the Red Sox organization in 2007. He took over as third base coach in 2018, when Boston won the World Series. But as an infield instructor, he wasn’t able to keep the team

Sources - Red Sox fire pitching coach Dave Bush after 4 seasons - ESPNThe Boston Red Sox have fired pitching coach Dave Bush, sources confirmed to ESPN's Buster Olney.

Dave the Diver First Content Update Drops This MonthDave the Diver's first content update packs in tons of new content later this month.

Dave Portnoy unveils why he tips 'like a maniac' at restaurantsBarstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy claimed he'll tip anywhere from 50 to 100% when dining out at restaurants, frankly admitting that it's because he's 'filthy rich.'

Smithsonian showcasing signed Anthony Fauci Nationals mask: ‘Infectious disease superstar’The Smithsonian National Museum of American History is featuring a display with a Washington Nationals mask signed by Dr. Anthony Fauci, who played a role in MLB reopening during COVID.

Dodgers’ Dave Roberts stands behind Clayton Kershaw despite Game 1 debacleThe Dodgers manager insisted Kershaw will start Game 4 if the series goes that far. “For me, that’s the best option, and I see it as the only option,” Roberts said.