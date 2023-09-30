Nationals bring 1-0 series advantage over Braves into game 2

The Washington Nationals play the Atlanta Braves with a 1-0 series lead. BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals meet the Atlanta Braves leading the series 1-0. Atlanta has a 51-28 record at home and a 103-57 record overall. Braves pitchers have a collective 4.15 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Washington has a 70-90 record overall and a 36-43 record in road games. The Nationals have a 26-15 record in games when they hit two or more home runs. The matchup Saturday is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Braves hold a 7-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies has 30 doubles, five triples and 33 home runs for the Braves. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 14-for-42 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games. Lane Thomas has 28 home runs, 36 walks and 86 RBI while hitting .266 for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 14-for-36 with four doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games. headtopics.com

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .295 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

