Nationals blast five home runs and beat the Braves for their 70th win

The victory marks a 15-win improvement from last year’s team, and its significance was not lost in the Nationals’ clubhouse. ATLANTA — Just when it seemed the Washington Nationals were circling a fourth straight loss, fate intervened in the form of a missed call from plate umpire Dan Merzel in the sixth inning Friday night against the Atlanta Braves.

Trailing by a run with Carter Kieboom on first and one out, Dominic Smith took what he thought was ball four, motioning to

toss his bat toward the dugout and start a trot down the line. Merzel called him back, informing him the pitch was a strike. So Smith waited for a 3-1 offering from Brad Hand and promptly sent it 405 feet to left-center for a two-run home run. The blast gave the Nationals a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in a 10-6 win at Truist Park.

The victory, the Nationals’ 70th of the season, marked a minor milestone — they are now 15 wins clear of their 2022 total with two games left on the schedule. It was powered by the homer — they hit five total, matching a season high, and scored eight of their runs via long balls. Kieboom hit a three-run homer and Jake Alu a solo shot in the fourth inning, Keibert Ruiz and Smith went deep in the sixth and Lane Thomas added one in the seventh.Svrluga: The Nationals core is developing. The next step is finding a star.

“I got to thank him for stealing that one because it gave me another chance,” Smith said. “But ... it goes to show the maturity of this group, how we compete. And I think that’s the biggest thing to take from this year. ... No matter what happened the night before, we come back the next day and give it our all and I think that’s the telltale sign of building some good culture around here.”

There is meaning to that 70th win. To be clear, no baseball team enters the season hoping that they reach 70 wins. But the number is a sign of progress.

“It means a lot,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “It means we’re working hard to get these guys better. They’re buying in and they are getting better. Like I said, it’s been some trying some days, but these guys have worked really hard and I’m proud of them. I really am.”The Nationals entered the final nine games of their season needing to finish 2-7 to accomplish the feat, though that certainly wasn’t guaranteed with seven games against league leaders Atlanta and Baltimore. And a 1-5 start to that stretch put that goal in jeopardy.Share

Trevor Williams took the mound for his first start in nearly two weeks hoping to get his team there. Williams came in with a 7.56 ERA since the all-star break, a sign that he was slowing down in his first season reaching triple digit innings pitched since 2019. Another was his drop in velocity from the beginning of the year.

Williams’s fastball sat around 91 mph early in his outing, but his velocity dipped again as the outing progressed. Williams allowed two runs over 3⅓ innings. And when he found trouble to start the fourth, Martinez was quick to turn to his bullpen to record the outs. Andrés Machado stranded two runners by retiring the next two hitters on five pitches, capping Williams’s season with a 5.55 ERA and 144⅓ innings in 30 starts.

Will there ever be another member of baseball's 'Black Aces'?

The Nationals’ bats overcame their sloppiness. In the fifth, after the Braves cut the lead to one, Luis García dove in the hole in an attempt to stop Forrest Wall’s groundball from putting runners on the corners. But García tried to toss the ball out of his glove to CJ Abrams, and Abrams couldn’t reel the ball in.Nicky Lopez ran from second to third. Jose Ferrer tried to throw Lopez out and instead tossed the ball into the camera well. Lopez scored to tie the game, and Wall ended up on third. Kevin Pillar, the next hitter, then grounded to García, who slid to his left but bobbled the ball, the play being ruled a single.

Wall scored to give the Braves a lead before the Nationals look it back the following inning on the homers from Smith and Ruiz. An inning later, the Braves committed three errors that allowed the Nationals to extend the lead to 10-6.

Martinez used nearly every pitcher he had in the bullpen to earn the save. Machado recorded two outs, followed by Ferrer (two outs), Jordan Weems (three) and Joe La Sorsa (two). Even with a four-run lead, Martinez asked Hunter Harvey to record five outs on 31 pitches. Kyle Finnegan entered in a non-save situation to get the last three.“It’s nice getting to 70 wins, especially after last year,” Harvey said. “Everybody thinking we’re not a great team and then coming out and winning 70 is awesome. So just glad to be a part of it.”Before the final series of the year, the Nationals reinstated Tanner Rainey, the team’s closer from a year ago, off the 60-day injured list. Rainey tore his UCL last July and had spent the months since rehabbing. He last pitched in the majors July 10, 2022 at Truist Park. Martinez said he hoped Rainey could pitch before the end of the season so he could enter this offseason feeling healthy.

To make space for Rainey, the Nationals placed Robert Garcia on the paternity list and transferred Riley Adams to the 60-day IL with a fractured hamate bone in his left wrist.