National Youth eSports franchise expands to San Antonio

– A nationally-recognized youth eSports league will soon be expanding to San Antonio.XP League offers a pro-level, competitive experience for gamers ages 8-17.Part of the league’s goal is to promote the positive aspects of competitive gaming, emphasizing diversity, community, education and social responsibility.

XP League offers a pro-level, competitive experience for gamers ages 8-17. Part of the league’s goal is to promote the positive aspects of competitive gaming, emphasizing diversity, community, education and social responsibility.

“Our team of certified coaches will help players learn the importance of positive communication, teamwork and match preparation, all while building confidence and self-esteem,” Glenn Howard, League Commissioner for XP League - San Antonio said.

XP League is the first eSports program to partner with the Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA) and will act as a STEM-accredited educational experience for their seasonal play and camps, a press release said. headtopics.com

Since moving to San Antonio, XP League has developed partnerships with eSports providers such as eSIX at Six Flags and UTSA’s Roadrunner Gaming. The partnerships will build a network of positive gaming knowledge and offer a welcoming eSports experience to San Antonio.

Read more:

ksatnews »

San Antonio police searching for wanted man who left hospital; public asked to use cautionSan Antonio police are searching for a wanted man who left the San Antonio State Hospital.

San Antonio Black International Film Festival is back for 5th yearThe festival offers audiences an inside look at industry professionals, impactful events and films created for and about people of African descent.

San Antonio Spurs NewsView the latest in San Antonio Spurs, NBA team news here. Trending news, game recaps, highlights, player information, rumors, videos and more from FOX Sports.

Resumption of federal student loan repayments adds financial stress to San Antonio borrowers amid rising inflationFederal student loan repayments have officially resumed and it’s causing many borrowers financial stress.

How does San Antonio's higher diabetes rate impact the workforce?A St. Mary's University study on working San Antonians who are living with diabetes will examine how the disease affects workforce participation in Bexar County.

San Antonio burger haven Biff Buzby's to expand with second location near MacArthur ParkThe new Nacogdoches Road location will offer ample patio seating and a kids playground — amenities not available at the flagship Toepperwein restaurant.

– A nationally-recognized youth eSports league will soon be expanding to San Antonio.

XP League offers a pro-level, competitive experience for gamers ages 8-17.

Part of the league’s goal is to promote the positive aspects of competitive gaming, emphasizing diversity, community, education and social responsibility.

“Our team of certified coaches will help players learn the importance of positive communication, teamwork and match preparation, all while building confidence and self-esteem,” Glenn Howard, League Commissioner for XP League - San Antonio said.

XP League is the first eSports program to partner with the Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA) and will act as a STEM-accredited educational experience for their seasonal play and camps, a press release said.

Since moving to San Antonio, XP League has developed partnerships with eSports providers such as eSIX at Six Flags and UTSA’s Roadrunner Gaming.

The partnerships will build a network of positive gaming knowledge and offer a welcoming eSports experience to San Antonio.

See locations for pumpkin patches in San Antonio, surrounding areas 🎃

Somerset High School students are one step closer to becoming FAA commercial drone pilotsMason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.