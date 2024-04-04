National Virtual Town Hall to Address Violence in Communities

A Columbus anti-violence group is hosting a national virtual town hall to address the issue of violence in communities across the country. Anti-violence advocates from cities like Los Angeles and Dallas will participate in the discussion.

Former gang leader Terrance Williams emphasizes the importance of focusing on young kids involved in violence.

