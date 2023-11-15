National transportation service’s Home Safe program provides free bus tickets for youth fleeing homes

Kids who run away from home are reporting a sharp increase in economic stressors that are driving them away, according to the latest research from the National Runaway Safeline. The federal communication service also reports that the fastest growing group of kids who reach out to the hotline service are between 10 and 12 years old. Local business leaders with Dallas-based Greyhound, Downtown Dallas Inc.

, Price Waterhouse Cooper and Cafe Momentum on Tuesday urged the corporate community to learn more about at-risk youth — and share a social responsibility to help kids in crisis — during a morning seminar

