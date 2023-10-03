National Taco Day: Deals and freebies from Chevys, Chuy’s, Del Taco and others

National Taco Day 2023

7-Eleven/Speedway & Stripes Stores: Laredo Taco Company, which has locations in some 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes Stores, will be selling $2 beef fajita tacos on Wednesday as long as supplies last. Chevys Fresh Mex: Chevys will offer customers a free Chevys Tacos Plate when they buy another entrée of equal or greater value. The freebie comes with two chicken or carnitas tacos, rice and beans. You can also get happy hour specials like $4 draft beer and house wines and $6 Chevys House Margaritas from 3 to 7 p.m.

Chuy’s: At Chuy’s, you can add a ground beef taco to any entrée for $1 on Wednesday. If you show up dressed as a taco, you’ll eat free. El Pollo Loco: Get a third taco free when you buy two tacos at El Pollo Loco on Wednesday. The deal is only for Loco Rewards members and is valid online, in the restaurant’s app and in-store.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop: Rewards members can get two free Baja tacos on Wednesday when make a purchase of $5 or more to cash in on the deal. Select tacos will also be sold for $1.50 on Wednesday.On the Border: You can get a classic taco for $2, a bottled beer for $3, and a Southwest chicken taco or brisket taco for $4 at the restaurant on Wednesday. headtopics.com

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Taco ’bout savings: 18 deals and freebies for National Taco DayFree tacos? Shell yeah!

This Week in Houston Food Events: Eat Tacos and Get Deals This National Taco DayHere's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings: Tuesday, October 3 MARCH x Jon Bonné New French Wine Dinner MARCH and the team at Goodnight Hospitality are hosting a one-night-only dinner with award-winning author and James Beard honoree Jon Bonné, in celebration of his latest book, 'The New French...

Free and cheap tacos on National Taco Day 2023, Wednesday, Oct. 4Chains offering promotion include Taco Bell, Del Taco, Rubio’s, Miguel’s and El Torito.

Best early Prime Big Deals Day dealsAmazon's October Prime Big Deals Day is coming up soon, and we've curated all the best early deals for you! Check out what we've found so you can save early.

Taco Bell introduces new breakfast item, brings back Taco Lover’s PassThis will be a National Taco Day to remember.

Taco Bell's Hugely Popular 'Taco Lovers Pass' Is Back On Sale—But Hurry!Along with the return of the Taco Lover's Pass, Taco Bell also announced the upcoming launch of a brand-new breakfast item.