National Security Adviser to Meet Families of American Hostages Held by Hamas

National security adviser Jake Sullivan will meet with the families of American hostages still held by Hamas on Monday at the White House , a senior administration official told CBS News. At least 32 American citizens were killed by Hamas on Oct. 7, and at least six remain in captivity. The Israel- Hamas war has now entered its sixth month as pressure builds on both sides to agree to some form of cease-fire.

On Friday, President Joe Biden pressed the leaders of Egypt and Qatar to exert their influence on Hamas militants to agree to a release of the hostages and a Gaza cease-fire, prior to new talks to be held this weekend in Cairo. CIA Director Bill Burns will lead the U.S. delegation in the Cairo talks, according to a U.S. official. "This basic fact remains true: There would be a cease-fire in Gaza today had Hamas simply agreed to release this vulnerable category of hostages: the sick, wounded, elderly, and young women," the senior Biden official sai

National Security Adviser American Hostages Hamas White House Israel-Hamas War Cease-Fire Cairo Talks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

