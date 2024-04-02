National City Considers Ban on Camping in Public Spaces

The city council in National City is set to introduce a proposal for an ordinance that would make camping on public property illegal if shelter beds are available. National City Mayor Ron Morrison wants the ban to pass, stating that it's not meant to be punitive but to provide incentives.

The ordinance would prohibit tent encampments in all public spaces if shelter beds are available, as well as in certain sensitive areas regardless of shelter capacity.

