Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett celebrates with offensive lineman Mekhi Becton after a road win over the Broncos. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)It wasn’t easy — or, for the most part, aesthetically pleasing — but the visiting Jets emerged Sunday with a 31-21 victory over the Broncos and Denver Coach Sean Payton.

At another point, Payton mentioned Hackett by name while arguing that Denver quarterback Russell Wilson was not primarily to blame for the disastrous campaign, in which the veteran quarterback posted career-worst numbers.Hackett, who previously served as the Green Bay Packers’ offensive coordinator, was let go after the Broncos got off to a 4-11 start.

“We racked up over 400 yards on them, put up 31 points,” the coach continued, “so I’m happy for him.”October 8, 2023 As the final seconds ticked off in Denver, Jets players and staffers came over to Hackett to offer congratulations. New York quarterback Zach Wilson subsequently told reporters they “could see the emotion on his face a little bit. headtopics.com

“He’s trying not to show it,” Wilson said of the offensive coordinator, “but we all gave him a big hug, told him we love him, told him we’re grateful to have him here.”“We wanted to come in and get a win today for him, and we did that,” said Jets running back Breece Hall. “The better coach, the better team won.

While Wilson posted solid numbers, Hall stole the show. The second-year back — who suffered a season-ending ACL tear during a game in Denver last year — trampled the Broncos for 177 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, with 17 more yards on three catches. headtopics.com

Payton was referring to remarks he made shortly after furor developed over his criticism of Hackett and the Jets. In addition to ripping the job performed by Denver’s previous head coach, Payton had said that New York was guilty of “trying to win the offseason.

