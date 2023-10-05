Nathan Hale High School student threatens classmate with gun

SEATTLE — A student at Seattle’s Nathan Hale High School reportedly threatened a classmate with a gun on Wednesday.

Seattle police officers were initially told by a parent that a student had pointed a gun at their child in a school parking lot.School staff was able to identify a possible suspect as well as “others involved in the incident.”KIRO7 asked Seattle Public Schools about the incident at Nathan Hale High along with the Garfield High situation that happened on Wednesday.

KIRO 7 also spoke with SPS Executive Director of Operations Marni Campbell, on what has been done in recent months to improve school safety. She says Seattle Police have told the district they have seen an increase in overall violence throughout the city. headtopics.com

“But the bottom line is, there are some conflicts in our community and in our neighborhood,” Campbell said.There is also an app students can download and use to report any safety concerns. “Where you can enter an anonymous tip if you see something that you think is unsafe or dangerous,” said Campbell.

She also heard parents’ and students’ concerns back in June at Garfield High during a private meeting between them, the district, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, and Police Chief Adrian Diaz.She says the number one thing that was discussed was the need for mental and emotional support for students. headtopics.com

