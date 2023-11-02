Nathan Eovaldi builds on idol Nolan Ryan's legacy by bringing WS title to Texas

A few blocks away from the high school lies a statue, a bronze monument to Alvin's most famous son: Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan. For 27 years, Ryan wowed the baseball world with his trademark heat and unflinching tenacity. Alvin is where that legacy began and where it endures. In 2009, the junior high school in town was renamed Nolan Ryan Junior High. His picture is hung up in almost every BBQ joint, corner store and eat place.

This was not Eovaldi's first taste of October glory. In the 2018 World Series, he delivered six spectacular innings of relief in a mythical 18 inning marathon between thebelting a walk-off to send everyone home. Boston won that World Series, but Eovaldi never got to start a game, never quite got his moment in the sun. There was an odd irony to the fact that before this October, his most incredible postseason outing came in a devastating loss.

"When they signed deGrom and Heaney, I thought the chance might be over," Eovaldi admitted that day."But we were able to get it done and I'm super excited to be here."fan only slightly muddles the narrative. His earliest baseball memories center on trips to the Astrodome and getting to watch the Jeff Bagwell-Lance Berkman-Craig Biggio"Killer B" teams.

During his senior year at Alvin High School, Eovaldi's tantalizing fastball drew scouts from all across the country to Nolan Ryan Field. When Eovaldi made hisdebut for the Dodgers in 2011, becoming just the second alumni of Alvin High to make the big leagues, local paper the Alvin Sun & Advertiser made sure to reference Ryan

United States Headlines Read more: FOXSPORTS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NYPOST: Rangers win first World Series title on backs of Nathan Eovaldi, clutch hittingBehind six scoreless innings from starter Nathan Eovaldi, Texas rolled to a 5-0 win over the Diamondbacks in Game 5 to win the series four games to one on Wednesday night.

Source: nypost | Read more ⮕

DALLASNEWS: How Nathan Eovaldi helped Rangers win World SeriesEovaldi notched his signature World Series moment by masterfully pitching out of trouble in a 5-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Source: dallasnews | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTS: Previewing Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi vs. Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen in World Series Game 5The 'MLB on FOX' crew broke down the pitching matchup between Nathan Eovaldi and Zac Gallen when the Texas Rangers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 of the World Series

Source: FOXSports | Read more ⮕

STARTELEGRAM: Why does Texas Rangers’ pitcher Nathan Eovaldi give first baseman Nathaniel Lowe $100 bribes?The Texas Rangers play the Arizona Diamondbacks in game 4 of the World Series but why will Nathaniel Lowe be hoping for ground balls at fist?

Source: startelegram | Read more ⮕

SFGATE: Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5Nathan Eovaldi pitched six gutsy innings, Mitch Garver broke a scoreless tie with an RBI...

Source: SFGate | Read more ⮕

OAKTRIBNEWS: How Meg Ryan got back in the rom-com gameMeg Ryan and David Duchovny co-star in new rom-com that Ryan directed.

Source: OakTribNews | Read more ⮕