Nathan Edwards' Workspace

Nathan Edwards has been at The Verge for about a year and a half as senior reviews editor, editing reviews and managing part of the reviews team. He also works on our buying guide program. He adds, “Aside from a couple of short freelancing stints, I spent most of my career before this at Maximum PC (RIP), a print magazine, and then at Wirecutter, where I worked for seven years. So it’s been reviews and buying guides and writing about consumer tech pretty much the whole time.
” He took some time to tell us about his workspace. That’s a cozy-looking space. Where in your home is it? Thanks! It’s a study near the front of the house. It gets some good natural light, partly shaded by a couple of oak trees outside. They are currently paving the yard with acorns. Really going nuts this year. I see two desks. Are both yours? They look like they are used for different purposes. They are both mine. My wife also works from home most days, but she is in calls all day, and I like mechanical keyboards and not overhearing conference calls, so we prefer to work in separate space
