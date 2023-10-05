Natalya Accuses This Below Deck Mediterranean Star Of Warping Tumi’s Opinions

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Natalya Scudder from Below Deck Mediterranean is indirectly accusing Kyle Viljoen of warping Tumi Mhlongo's opinion of her before they met. Tumi finally made it to the yacht Mustique in Italy after having visa issues in customs. She and Kyle were both stuck there and had to sit out the first charter.

Reddit user emergencyelk95, took a screengrab from Bravo's Below Deck Instagram account. In the screengrab, Natalya's going off in the comment section about Tumi and Kyle. Natalya's first comment was, "My biggest pet peeve is when someone lets a certain person influence their opinion on someone before even meeting them.

Kyle clearly gave Tumi the rundown from last season and poisoned the relationship between Tumi and Natalya before it could even begin. It was clear when Natalya was showing Tumi the boat that Tumi had preconceived notions of Natalya. headtopics.com

Judging by the trailer, the interior crew is going to have some issues going forward. Even though Kyle still had some underlying issues with Natalya, he should have let Tumi have an opinion of her on her own. Kyle giving Tumi the rundown on Natalya before the start of the season could potentially ruin their season.

Read more:

screenrant »

Below Deck Mediterranean - Will Natalya Accept Tumi As The New Chief Stew?Below Deck’s Natalya and Tumi aren’t friendly.

Did This Below Deck Cast Member Just Leak Info About Below Deck Adventure Season 2 Filming?Below Deck Adventure has not been officially renewed for a second season by Bravo. Still, certain signs point to the show returning soon.

Below Deck Mediterranean - What Happened To Malia White & Does She Still Work In Yachting?Malia White was a huge part of Below Deck Mediterranean as both a deckhand and bosun. However, Malia no longer appears in the series and has moved on.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 - Jack Luby's Age, Job, InstagramJack Luby from Liverpool may be a new addition to Below Deck Mediterranean season 8, but he has almost 15 years of experience as a chef.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Natalya Scudder opens up about her fear after getting into a heated argument with co-worker Tumi Mhlongo during Below Deck Mediterranean season 8.

Below Deck's Captain Lee Addresses Sandy's Forged Paperwork DramaCaptain Lee weighed in after Captain Sandy was forced to remove her bosun during season 8 of 'Below Deck Med' due to paperwork concerns