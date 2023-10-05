Natalya Accuses This Below Deck Mediterranean Star Of Warping Tumi’s Opinions

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Natalya Scudder from Below Deck Mediterranean is indirectly accusing Kyle Viljoen of warping Tumi Mhlongo's opinion of her before they met. Tumi finally made it to the yacht Mustique in Italy after having visa issues in customs. She and Kyle were both stuck there and had to sit out the first charter.
Reddit user emergencyelk95, took a screengrab from Bravo's Below Deck Instagram account. In the screengrab, Natalya's going off in the comment section about Tumi and Kyle. Natalya's first comment was, "My biggest pet peeve is when someone lets a certain person influence their opinion on someone before even meeting them.
Kyle clearly gave Tumi the rundown from last season and poisoned the relationship between Tumi and Natalya before it could even begin. It was clear when Natalya was showing Tumi the boat that Tumi had preconceived notions of Natalya. headtopics.com
Judging by the trailer, the interior crew is going to have some issues going forward. Even though Kyle still had some underlying issues with Natalya, he should have let Tumi have an opinion of her on her own. Kyle giving Tumi the rundown on Natalya before the start of the season could potentially ruin their season.