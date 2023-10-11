Nashville sues over Tennessee law letting state pick six of 13 on local pro sports facility board

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville officials filed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging a new Tennessee law that reconfigures the panel overseeing professional sports facilities in the city by letting state leaders pick six of its 13 board members.
The lawsuit over the changes to the Nashville Sports Authority is the latest legal fight over laws passed by Republican lawmakers this year that dilute Democratic-leaning Nashville’s control in various ways — ranging...
Established by city officials under a corporate charter in 1995, the Nashville Sports Authority has 13 board members picked by the city’s mayor and approved by the metro council. The new law lets the mayor retain a slim controlling majority with seven appointments, while splitting the other six picks among the House and Senate speakers and the governor. headtopics.com
The lawsuit argues the law violates home rule protections in the state constitution by singling out Nashville without requiring the approval of local voters or two-thirds of the metro council. Nashville officials have made similar arguments in lawsuits against several of the other new state laws that limit their power.
“We do not enjoy filing lawsuits against the State and in fact hope for an improved relationship,” Metro Nashville Law Director Wally Dietz said in a statement announcing the lawsuit. “But this statute affects only Nashville, not any other sports authority in Tennessee. headtopics.com
Amy Wilihite, a spokesperson for the state attorney general’s office, said the office is aware of the complaint but hadn’t yet been served as of Wednesday afternoon.. The exchange escalated efforts in previous years to pass laws that upended policies state Republicans didn’t like in Nashville, in addition to in left-leaning Memphis.