Nashville police fatally shoot man holding housemate hostage with knife

Police in Nashville fatally shot a man accused of taking a housemate hostage at knifepoint after authorities said the suspect came toward them with the weapon. An altercation late Monday led to a man holding another person hostage in a home, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

The department said its officers attempted to negotiate with Kersey for about 40 minutes through the closed bedroom door until they heard a struggle inside. Ranseen breached the door with other officers and fired as Kersey struggled with the housemate, the department said.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Nashville officer fatally shoots man with knife holding hostage, police sayAuthorities say Nashville police fatally shot a man accused of holding a housemate hostage at knifepoint after the suspect allegedly came toward came toward officers with the weapon. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that Metro Nashville Police responded to a call late Monday. An altercation had resulted in a man holding another person hostage in a home. Officers entered the home and attempted to speak to the suspect through a door. They entered the room when they heard s

Jonas Brothers Bring Out Dad Kevin Jonas Sr. to Sing at Nashville Tour StopJoe, Nick and Kevin Jonas are currently on The Tour.

Nashville Predators vs Tampa Bay Lightning - October 10, 2023Lightning host Predators in Amalie Arena, meeting for first time since beating them 5-2 in Dec. '22

Nashville Predators Schedule, Live Scores & Results - NHL 2023-2024Stay Up-To-Date With The Latest Nashville Predators Schedule, Live Scores, And Results For The 2023-2024 NHL Season!

Nashville Predators vs Tampa Bay Lightning Line MovementNashville Predators vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Thomas Rhett stops Nashville concert to pray for fan in medical emergencyWhile performing his concert at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, this weekend, country singer Thomas Rhett was alerted to a situation in the crowd.