Nashville Guitar Phenom Embraces Imposter Syndrome as an Opportunity

There are few things more potentially derailing to a rising artist’s career than imposter syndrome, that nagging sense that you’re just not good enough to warrant a seat at the table. But Nashville guitar phenom views the condition less as an obstacle and more an opportunity to absorb. He recalls a recent moment onstage with Widespread Panic when he gave in and allowed himself to be open to the music being played around him.

A longtime fixture on the stages of Nashville’s Broadway district, Donato has transitioned into a force in the rock and jam-band worlds since leaving behind his guitar-hero gig with the Don Kelley Band at venerable honky-tonk and Bryan Sutton to carve out a career in rock and jam, Donato is harnessing the country stylings of Chet Atkins and Jerry Reed. Check out his latest album 'Cosmic Country' to see what we mean. Over 15 tracks, like the dazzling “Sugar Leg Rag,” Donato showcases his brand of “cosmic country” with a barrage of rollicking guitars and, in standouts like “Gotta Get Southbound” and “Dance in the Desert,” an earnest, reedy voice. There’s also a healthy dose of unchecked exploration





RollingStone » / 🏆 483. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nashville's Gibson Garage Is a Must-See Guitar Experience for All Music FansThe Gibson Garage in Nashville is open to the public and hosts daily intimate performances on its stage — which features an overhead conveyor of roughly 200 guitars rotating throughout — and has attracted iconic talent such as Michael J.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

Nashville's Gibson Garage Is a Must-See Guitar Experience for All Music FansThe Gibson Garage in Nashville is open to the public and hosts daily intimate performances on its stage — which features an overhead conveyor of roughly 200 guitars rotating throughout — and has attracted iconic talent such as Michael J.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

CAA's Nashville Office to Relocate to Nashville Yards in 2025CAA’s new Nashville office, located at 955 Church Street in Nashville, will feature indoor-outdoor work spaces, listening lounges and more.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Japanese HS phenom Rintaro Sasaki skips NPB, will play NCAA baseball - ESPNJapanese high school star Rintaro Sasaki did not submit his application for the NPB draft and has stated his intention to go to an American college to play baseball.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Japanese phenom Rintaro Sasaki snubs NPB to play NCAA baseballThe move will allow Sasaki to enter the MLB Draft several years earlier than he would have been able to under Major League Baseball’s international amateur rules.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Blackhawks rookie phenom Connor Bedard scores first NHL goalBlackhawks rookie phenom Connor Bedard scores first NHL goal

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »